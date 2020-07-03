Nathan’s hot dog eating contest will go on this year, with some changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus has canceled numerous summer events. But one 4th of July favorite will go on, with some changes to keep everyone safe.
This year’s competition will be moved indoors to a secret location, somewhere around Coney Island.
Instead of having fifteen competitors eat at one time, there will only be five, and they’ll sit six feet apart. Contestants and staff will be tested prior to competition, and everyone will be wearing masks and gloves as much as they can.
12-time winner Joey Chestnut will be there. as will women’s champ Miki Sudo.
The contest makes an annual donation to the food bank for New York City and this year, competitors have pledged money of their own for essential workers who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.
Some fun facts about the contest, from Nathan’s:
- The Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest attracts over 40,000 fans each year and is broadcast on ESPN to nearly two million viewers.
- The reigning champ, Joey Chestnut, holds the world record for the most hot dogs eaten at 73. That’s equivalent to about 16 pounds!
- Many competitive eaters, like those competing in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, practice stretching out their stomachs for the main event by drinking gallons of milk or water very quickly, or by downing lots of filling, fibrous foods like watermelon and oatmeal in a matter of minutes.
- If you laid all the hot dogs that past champs have eaten end to end, they would stretch around a baseball diamond 2.175 times!
You can watch the Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest live at noon on ESPN.
