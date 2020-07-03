The Seafood Lady needs help finding thief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As if it isn’t tough enough for businesses to bounce back right now, thieves are making the COVID-19 recovery a little harder for the Seafood Lady in Louisville. The beloved seafood spot was broken into around 3 a.m. Friday.
“Businesses are suffering, due to the, you know, pandemic that we’re in, so you know when something like that just puts a damper on things,” Manager Dawn Bradford said.
It was a one-two punch for the Fern Valley Road restaurant; first, the pandemic hit and now a brick wielding thief made their mark right before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
”If we can work through the pandemic, we’re not going to let this stop us,” Bradford said.
A brick was thrown through the window and the cash register emptied. Caught on surveillance cameras, which are being reviewed by staff privately, the thief didn’t get away with much cash. Bradford is more concerned with the thousands of dollars in damage the culprit left behind.
“It’s gonna be a hefty cost to have the window replaced and have it logoed and, you know, worse, with it being Fourth of July weekend. Everyone’s rates are, you know, for the holiday, so it’s going to cost us a nice penny,” Bradford said.
It’s a big bill for the Seafood Lady that a long list of loyal customers is more than willing to help pay.
”We’ve had a huge outpouring from the community wanting to donate things, wanting to come out help us clean up and we just ask that everyone come out and purchase a plate. That’s how they can contribute,” Bradford said.
Luckily, insurance has the restaurant covered, and Bradford hopes to have the window patched up by the weekend to keep business flowing as usual.
Police are still looking for the person responsible for the theft and damage. If you have any information, call (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.