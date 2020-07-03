Some July 4th celebrations still on amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 4th of July weekend is normally a time for big gatherings celebrating America’s independence, but this year things are different.
COVID-19 has resulted in the cancellations of dozens of celebrations, but there are still a few on the schedule.
“We, too, had to cancel some really large festivals that were very disappointing,” Jeanne Hilt, Director of Business Development for Paristown, said. “But when things started to open up, we thought, you know, we are in a unique situation in that we may be able to bring music and the community together over the 4th of July, which we think is much wanted.”
On Friday and Saturday, Paristown and The Cafe are hosting Grillin’ in the Garden. The two nights of Fourth of July dinner shows will feature live, local music and traditional summertime foods like hamburgers, brats and hot dogs.
“We are, I suppose, taking a bit of a bold leadership move here trying to make this happen,” Hilt said. “It is outside. (We are) just taking every possible precaution to make sure it is safe, and to bring some live music back to Louisville.”
Louisville Orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams helped put the entertainment acts together for the weekend, featuring the School of Rock, Carly Johnson and Teddy and Friends.
Paristown asked people to register ahead of time in order to limit the number of people to stay within CDC guidelines. There are about 45 tables set up on the lawn, each seating anywhere from four to eight people. Hilt said there will be hand-sanitizing stations, and they will ensure social distancing is followed in lines for cocktails.
“Every table is measured to be 6 feet apart,” Hilt said. “We are taking all precautions. The Cafe has been doing this extremely successfully since restaurants started to open, so we are doing everything we possibly can to social distance and just follow all those guidelines.”
Paristown also will have fireworks Saturday night.
"It's a small little community fireworks show but we're going to do it," Hilt said. "We think people want to come out. It's casual, kind of safely connect and really have a positive experience for Fourth of July."
The money from the reserved tables for Saturday night at Paristown will go back to the Louisville Orchestra.
In Oldham County, at Wendell Moore Park, people can see fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Oldham County Parks and Rec is asking people to practice social distancing.
Jeffersontown will offer a Drive-In Fireworks at the park behind the Jeffersonian at dusk Friday night.
In Harrison County, Ind., there will be a fireworks show at South Harrison Park on July 5.
