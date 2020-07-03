UPDATE: Man killed in shooting on West Broadway identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot and killed on West Broadway in Louisville Thursday night has been identified.
18-year-old Chad Mitchell died at University Hospital following a shooting investigation Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Mitchell was found in the 3500 block of West Broadway around 11:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound after officers received calls about a shooting there, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Smiley said Mitchell was transported via EMS to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His death has been classified as a homicide. The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
