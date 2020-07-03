14-year-old girl reported missing from Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - A 14-year-old girl went missing Wednesday from Winton Hills, Cincinnati police said.
Officers say Miracle Black was last seen on July 1 in the 4800 block of Este Avenue wearing an olive green t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and white/gray shoes.
She has long black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds, police said.
Police say circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on Miracle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-569-8513.
