Baffert may have a new contender for Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Uncle Chuck, trained by Bob Baffert ,rolled to a four-length victory in the Los Alamitos Derby on Saturday at Los Alamitos Race Course. The colt, who was making his stakes-debut, ran the mile and an eighth in 1:47.65.
Uncle Chuck’s stablemate, Thousand Words finished second. After the race, Baffert, a five-time Kentucky Derby winner, said Uncle Chuck could be a major player on the road to the First Saturday in September.
Uncle Chuck picked up 20 points on the Kentucky Derby points board, and will almost certainly need to finish first or second in his next race to earn enough points to make the field for the Run for the Roses.
