Deadly shooting under investigation in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 26-year-old is dead after a shooting inside a home in New Albany.
New Albany Police Department was called at 3:36 Saturday afternoon for the report of a shooting.
officers found 26-year-old Ryan Lee Logsdon dead from a gunshot wound.
Both Indiana State Police and the New Albany Police department are investigating.
Police say there is no danger to the public after the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Chief Todd Bailey says: “our investigators are working hard to uncover the facts of this case. We offer condolences to the family of Mr. Logsdon”.
