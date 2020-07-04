Fireworks and hand sanitizer: a dangerous combo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People are using hand sanitizer all the time because of the coronavirus. This weekend, you might be around family and friends shooting off fireworks. Doctors are warning that fireworks and hand sanitizer do not mix.
Playing with or lighting fireworks after using hand sanitizer could get you hurt. The disinfectant is made up of 60-70 percent alcohol.
Doctors say it takes at least 30 seconds for it to dry but the alcohol is still on our hands. Hand sanitizer mixed with fire could cause up to third-degree burns.
The best thing to do if you are going to be handling fireworks is laying off the hand sanitizer and instead washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.