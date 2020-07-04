FORECAST: Hot and humid July 4th

- Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro until Sunday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Happy Independence Day! It’s going to be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. I can’t rule out a pop-up shower. Wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water Today! A Code Orange Air Quality Alert continues through Sunday night.
Tonight will be hazy in spots because of firework smoke in the area, otherwise, most will see a mostly clear sky and warm temperatures with lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly sunny and mainly dry, with only a very small pop-up storm chance in the afternoon again. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
A stray shower or storm is possible Sunday evening, but most will stay dry. Sunday night expect a partly cloudy sky and it will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
