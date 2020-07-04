FORECAST: Lower air quality, hot and humid

- Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro until Tonight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Code Orange Air Quality Alert (unhealthy for sensitive groups) is in effect through Today. Otherwise, we’ll have the 3 H’s - hazy, hot and humid conditions with highs in the 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon.
A stray shower or storm is possible this evening, but most will stay dry. Sunday night expect a partly cloudy sky and it will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
Hot and humid conditions continue into Monday, but scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s.
Scattered showers and storms Monday evening will gradually fade after sunset leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the 70s.
Temperatures stay hot through the workweek, but some slightly cooler air is possible by next weekend with some scattered storms possible.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.