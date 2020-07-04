Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 522 new cases, 6 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Saturday reporting new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There are 522 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana as of Saturday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 47,432.
ISDH also reported 6 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus Saturday. The total number of deaths in the state of Indiana due to COVID-19 is now 2,494.
512,288 COVID-19 tests have been administered so far according to the ISDH. 8,161 new tests were reported on Saturday.
There have been 5,342 cases within Indiana’s long-term care facilities as of Monday, with 1,166 total deaths reported in those facilities.
