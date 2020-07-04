KY man arrested after admitting to sodomizing a child, Boone County Sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -A man was arrested after he says he sodomized a child, Boone County Sheriff Office said.
Deputies say, Vicente J. Velazquez, 20, was found Wednesday with a child on his lap by a family member.
After the child’s mother confronted him, Velazquez then admitted to another family member that he had sodomized that child but said he stopped because it was a “bad idea,” deputies said.
Deputies say Velazquez faces one count of sodomy.
Velazquez is held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond, deputies said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.