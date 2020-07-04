LMPD investigating shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a shooting was reported in the Newburg neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirmed calls came in around 1:09 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Preston Highway.
At least one victim has been found at that location so far, according to MetroSafe.
LMPD, Louisville Fire and Rescue, and Louisville EMS are all on scene.
No additional details were given at the moment.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
