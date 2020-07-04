New hot dog restaurant showcases the American dream in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - On the fourth of July, its customary to grill burgers and hot dogs. However, this year, a lot of people in Jeffersonville went out, trying out a new hot dog joint called “That’s my Dog”.
“The hot dog is a classic American meal, family is supposed to be apart of that, and I wanted that,” Thomas Harris, owner of the business said.
On this year’s Independence Day, a lot of families wanted that too. People went in and took a bite out of Harris’ own American dream.
“It’s been a dream,” Harris said. “One thing my mom and dad said, ‘If you want it, go get it, no matter what.‘”
Harris took his parent’s advice; he had a vision for this house in Downtown Jeffersonville, turning it into a home-feeling hot dog joint.
Literally – the home his business runs out of is over a century year old.
“There’s a lot of history in this. The wood its petrified, its solid. That’s what I need to help grow this restaurant.”
Business was strong. On Saturday, it was day two of lines out the door waiting to get in to order and to try the items on the menu.
In a time where businesses are boarding up, closing up shop because of COVID-19 and the civil unrest throughout Louisville and even up to southern Indiana, the Vaughn family says welcoming a new restaurant to the neighborhood is what they needed.
“It’s kind of a good time for them to open,” Kerri Vaughn said. “We’re all so tired of being home we are seeing businesses close down and where else do we go? Might as well go to the one that just opened!”
It should be noted, people need to come with an appetite. Couples like the Meriweather’s made the trek across the walking bridge to chow down on some hot dogs.
“We have one [hot dog restaurant] in Louisville, but I wanted to see what this one is all about,” Greg Meriweather said.
He and his wife were pleased; which is what Harris wants to hear.
“We make sure that you get it your way,” Harris said. “So when you look at it, you say ‘yeah, that’s my dog.’”
For more information on That’s My Dog, visit their website.
