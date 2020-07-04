Record number of shootings, homicides in first half of 2020, community activist Christopher 2X says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anti-gun violence advocate and community activist Christopher 2X has reported that the first half of 2020 has been a record year in terms of criminal shootings and homicides in the city of Louisville.
The number of gun violence cases in the city has risen during times of COVID-19, protests and civil unrest, in comparison to numbers from the first half of 2019.
“You would think with the pandemic, gun violence might decrease but just the opposite has happened,” Christopher 2X, executive director of the nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, Inc., said.
In the first six months, 240 non-fatal shootings had been reported according to data from the Louisville Metro Police Department, which is more than double the 117 reported in the first half of last year.
June alone faced 70 shootings in Louisville, which was a monthly record, according to 2X.
2X said the University of Louisville Hospital also confirmed that they have faced a record setting month in treating patients with gunshot wounds.
Homicides have also increased 37 percent from last year, with 59 reported as of the end of June, compared with 43 reported at the end of June in 2019.
“Gun violence is devastating to families and kids left behind who can suffer long-term impacts. With school supports and other resources difficult to access during the pandemic, the impacts on families are even more devastating,” 2X said.
As of July 4th, nine addition non-fatal shootings and five additional homicides had been reported, bringing the totals to 249 shootings and 64 homicides.
For nearly 20 years, 2X has been an anti-gun violence advocate, and tracks data on shootings and homicides in order to draw attention to the problem. The Game Changers organization also provides guidance and support for families impacted through gun violence, providing needed resources and educational opportunities.
