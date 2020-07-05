Breonna Taylor lawsuit is amended, placing blame on the Mayor for a new development project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -New information has surfaced in the Breonna Taylor case claiming the city targeted Taylor’s ex-boyfriend to bring in a new, large scale development.
The lawsuit filed on Taylor's behalf was amended Saturday stating the investigation into Jamarcus Glover was initiated as way for Mayor Greg Fischer to leave behind a "legacy" in the West End.
“Simply put, the Louisville mayor’s promise to leave an economic legacy in west Louisville before his term expires remains largely unfulfilled,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit includes renderings of the project from a presentation dated November, 2019. The complete presentation obtained by WAVE 3 News shows Glover's neighborhood on Elliot Avenue.
After the date of that presentation, the lawsuit claims, Glover began being targeted, residents evicted, and homes, purchased by the city, demolished. But, there were still lingering residents, such as Glover, that remained as an obstacle for the project.
The lawsuit claims officers were "deliberately misled" to believe that by focusing on Glover and Glover's home, that they were targeting some of Louisville largest violent crime and drug rings when in reality, the lawsuit claims, they were simply a "setback" to a large real estate development deal spearheaded by the Mayor and his administration.
WAVE 3 News will have additional renderings showing the neighborhood and the plans Sunday at 11.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.