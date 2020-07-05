Deceased victim identified in Newburg 4th of July double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in relation to the shooting Saturday night in the Newburg neighborhood leaving one person dead and one injured.
Tyrin Currington, 28, has been charged with one count of murder in the death of Jose Hernandez, 38.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 11:50 a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 1500 block of Alba Way.
The police report said that Currington and Hernandez were in the middle of a verbal argument. Currington then pulled a gun and pointed it at Hernandez’s head. The two then got into a physical altercation where Currington got the gun away from Hernandez and shot him.
Hernandez then reportedly pulled out his own gun and shot Currington, hitting him in the right shoulder and the side.
Officers found the individuals when they arrived suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to University Hospital.
Hernandez was pronounced dead at the hospital. Currington was reported with non-serious injuries.
Currington was later booked at Metro Corrections, and his next court date is set on July 6.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.