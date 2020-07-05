FORECAST: Scattered storms, still hot and humid

- Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro until midnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms fade this evening leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight. Patchy fog will be possible, otherwise, warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Scattered showers and storms develop again on Monday and some could be strong with gusty winds. Temperatures may be a couple degrees cooler thanks to more clouds and rain in spots, but it will still be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Scattered showers and storms continue into Monday evening, but they will gradually fade after sunset leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the 70s.
The unsettled weather pattern continues with another day of scattered afternoon and evening storms on Tuesday. Temperatures remain hot with highs in the low 90s.
The heat will continue through next week with only a small increase in storm chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat index values will slowly work their way into the upper 90s before next weekend.
