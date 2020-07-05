Hardin County Schools reveal 2020-2021 ‘Returning to School’ plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools has created a new website to help inform parents and staff on guidelines returning to campus for the 2020-2021 school year.
The website offers two options for returning students: a traditional school experience where students will return to campus and classrooms on a regular schedule with in-person teachers, or an online learning academy with daily instruction and interaction with teachers virtually.
The school system said it believes the best place for learning is within the school building, but is offering the online learning academy as an option for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their child back to school in-person.
Health and safety actions for those returning in-person include symptom screening and daily temperature checks, social distancing in common areas, hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the schools, and masks required for students in 1st through 12th grade during transitions and within classrooms.
Hardin County Schools also explains that the online learning academy does not replace NTI learning, which will be used for short-term closures such as snow days or restrictions related to public health guidelines.
For more information on the Returning to School plan including all recent guidelines, visit the Hardin County Schools website.
