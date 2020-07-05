Live streamers launch Independent Media Guild amid protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a group among the Louisville’s protesters who stream live on Facebook every night.
They say they have been treated unfairly by LMPD since the protests started over a month ago.
That group is now taking steps to make a change by launching the Independent Media Guild, a platform meant to provide information and promotional guild for supporting first amendment rights.
IMG consists of live-streamers, webcasters, and storytellers here in Louisville.
Mathew Ballard, founder of IMG was arrested on May 31, he said he feels like he’s a target, along with many others.
“I haven’t necessarily experienced what I would say targeted harassment as some of the more well known streamers over the past month have,” Ballard explained. “I do get referenced by name now more than a few times by LMPD officers.”
IMG is currently working to obtain media credentials through the First Amendment Press Association and is hoping to have them by Tuesday.
But even with the yellow vests these individuals currently wear and their pending credentials, Ballard said in a recent meeting with livestream representatives LMPD implied that there is no guaranteed protection.
“They made it very clear that while they want us to have something that will identify us, that’s not going to guarantee that something won’t happen.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.