Man charged in Newburg shooting leaving 1 dead, 1 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in relation to the shooting Saturday night in the Newburg neighborhood leaving one person dead and one injured.
Tyrin Currington, 28, has been charged with one count of murder.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 11:50 a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 1500 block of Alba Way.
The police report said that Currington and the victim were in the middle of a verbal argument. Currington then pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim’s head.
The victim and Currington then got into a physical altercation, Currington got the gun away from the victim and shot him.
Another gun was pulled by the victim, who then shot Currington, hitting him in the right shoulder and the side.
Officers found the individuals when they arrived suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to University Hospital.
The victim shot was pronounced dead at the hospital. Currington was reported with non-serious injuries.
Currington was later booked at Metro Corrections, and his next court date is set on July 6.
