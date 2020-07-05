NAPD: New Albany resident not victim of a crime

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department has issued a follow up in an investigation within a southern Indiana home Saturday afternoon.
Initial calls to the NAPD reported a shooting inside of a residency on Spring Street around 3:36 p.m.
While the initial police report stated that officers found 26-year-old Ryan Lee Logsdon dead from a gunshot wound, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey issued a statement on Sunday that Logsdon was not the victim of a crime.
NAPD said an autopsy was conducted on Logsdon and that the injury resulting in the initial investigation was caused by another source and not gunfire.
“We feel confident Mr Logsdon was not the victim of a crime,” Chief Bailey said in a release. “We offer Mr Logsdon’s family our continued thoughts and support as they deal with this difficult time.”
