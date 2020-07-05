Police searching for missing Kentucky man last seen Friday

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a 28-year-old male last seen on Friday, July 3.
Joshua M. Lively was reported missing to police on Sunday, and is described as a white male approximately 5′7″ with green eyes and brown hair that covers his ears.
Lively was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, a shell necklace, blue sweatpants, black tennis shoes and a purple and gray hoodie tied around his waist.
Police said Lively is not driving a motor vehicle, but may be traveling on a red mountain bike. His destination is unknown at this time.
Family has told police that Lively is possibly paranoid, delusional, manic, and hasn’t taken his medication in several days.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lively, please dial 911.
