Rescue crews save person from Salt River near Taylorsville Lake

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters saved one person struggling within the Salt River near Taylorsville Lake Saturday.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District posted on social media that they were called to a water rescue on Salt River Saturday morning.
Firefighters on scene deployed a boat in order to rescue the person. The rescue was also assisted by the Spencer County EMS, Taylorsville Police, and Air Methods medical transport.
The fire district previously posted asking visitors to stay off of the Salt River over the holiday weekend due to water being discharged from Taylorsville Lake and trees knocked down into the river.
