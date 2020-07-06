Basketball camp making changes to operate during pandemic

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN. (WAVE) - Some young athletes in Southern Indiana ventured out of the house Monday morning for some basketball.
The annual Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown Summer Basketball Camp had to make some major changes this year.
During the health crisis the country currently faces, organizers had to make sure they were operating safely.
Campers need to wash their hands often. They’re asked to practice good hygiene at home during the week-long camp and avoid high fives and other contact.
Some campers see it as a way to get out of the house after a lot of time in the house. “It’s really fun because if you have siblings they’re always pestering you,” said camper Jordyn Kremer, “and plus, you get to meet new people and if they come here next time, you always get to be together.”
Kremer has been to this camps three times before. This one looks different.
Campers are not required to wear masks, but it is highly encouraged. Basketballs are wiped down routinely, and just about every surface in the building is disinfected.
Robbie Valentine has been running these kinds of camps for years, and this year’s camp stands out for him. “The most important thing for us,” Valentine explained, “is kids get a chance to work on physical fitness, have some fun, but at the same time play a little basketball.”
Valentine also said the camp is about more than getting out of the house. It’s about being a team and a family during divisive times. “You play as a team, you win as a team, you lose as a team,” said Valentine, “but most importantly these kids are family. I have black kids, white kids, biracial kids. It’s about them all coming together and working hard.”
Valentine also met with Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh and Fire Chief Shawn Grant. Together, the three of them were able to send 40 kids to the camp expense free.
"We're excited we have the opportunity to do this," Mayor Mike Moore said. "The last few months have been really hard on families and kids. So many activities have been cancelled because of concerns over COVID-19, families are cancelling summer plans … Kids need a place to go and something to do."
Valentine and Wiley will also host another camp at the KFC Yum! Center later this month
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.