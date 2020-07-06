Can the government require you to wear a face mask in public?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Experts say one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus is by wearing a mask. But they’ve recently become politicized. You don’t have to wear them at home, but can the government say they are required out in public? The answer is yes. Many states and cities are mandating people wear face masks in public.
Starting on July 9, masks will be required in all public places in Indianapolis. However, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said last week that he would not issue a statewide mask mandate but encouraged people to wear a face covering.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed it last week as well. Beshear said he hasn’t issued a mandate because of where case numbers in the state are at the moment.”I will say that if we have significant increases we’ll look at mandating masks,” Beshear said. “I don’t think we’re there right now.”
It's kind of mixed bag on who is wearing a mask and who isn't.
“I wear it for myself because I had open heart surgery and I also wear it for other people,” Paula Brown of Louisville said.
“I will respect places that ask me to wear it,” Linda Proffitt of Louisville said. “Do I believe I need it? No, to be honest. I don’t believe I need to wear it.”
Attorney Rob Crain says even though the U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land, states have broad authority to intervene and issue mandates in certain circumstances such as public health emergencies.
”The Supreme Court has essentially ruled that states can on issues of public safety, can make laws such as you must wear your seatbelt when driving, you aren’t allowed to smoke in certain public places,” Crain said. “Those have been upheld to be constitutional.”
How can communities that do have a mask mandate enforce it? Crain says it’s going to be tough.
“Most of these laws have attached to them not jail time, but fines attached to them,” Crain said. “The law in Texas for example has a warning has to be issued first, then up to a $250 fine. It’s not likely to be enforced by the police saying hey get your mask on or I’m going to fine you or issue you a ticket. but if it prolongs itself in a public setting it will probably involve the police in some stage.”
“Hope it doesn’t have to come that,” Brown said.
Crain adds that communities that do have a mask mandate, many have exceptions like for young children or if you have a medical condition.
