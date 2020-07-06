Community resource center opening in Wyandotte

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Home and business owners in south and west Louisville will soon have access to several community development resources under the same roof.
The Center for Neighborhoods is working with LHOME to open a resource center in Wyandotte, with both organizations working out of the same building to create what they hope can be the ultimate community development center.
The Center for Neighborhoods helps community members come up with plans to build up and improve their neighborhoods by helping to bring in more small businesses or draw new people to live in the area.
The non-profit LHOME helps those small business owners and homeowners get loans.
As a team, the two groups hope to build strong communities, especially in the west and south ends of the city.
“With their work collaborating with us inside this building, we think that LHOME and the Center for Neighborhoods is now going to be much more impactful,” Amy Shir, the president and CEO of LHOME, explained, “helping neighborhood residents really own their neighborhoods and feel empowered to have neighborhoods to their liking.”
Those working in the community resource center ultimately hope to bring down the racial wealth gap and to prevent displacement caused by gentrification.
