Family members thanking a ‘hero’ while celebrating the life of 19-year-old who was shot and killed at bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family, friends, and community supporters gathered in the rain Sunday evening to remember their loved one who was killed Thursday morning.
19-year-old Devon Robinson was shot at the corner of 5th and Liberty in downtown Louisville waiting for the bus.
The vigil was hosted by someone the family is calling a hero, Davon Taylor.
After Taylor said he heard about eight gunshots, he knew he had to act immediately.
“I started CPR on him after about two to three compressions, he actually came back,” Taylor explained.
Taylor was one of many protesters out at Jefferson Square that Thursday night, but when the shooting happened there were not active protests going on.
After Taylor performed CPR, he said Robinson coughed and mumbled words he could not understand but one thing he does remember is Robinson asking “am I going to be okay?”
Because Taylor felt like there was still a chance for life the goal was to get the wounded 19-year-old to the hospital as soon as possible.
Robinson died at University Hospital that same day.
Taylor said he is thankful he was able to spend Robinson’s last moments alive with him.
Robinson’s older sister, Jessica Johnson, cried as she spoke on what she feels is a heroic act.
“Really grateful for the one that sat there and took his time to stay with my brother and he wasn’t there by his self,” Johnson said.
