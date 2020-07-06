FORECAST: Continued hot and humid with more storms ahead

- 90s this week
- Scattered thunderstorms each day, some strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered thunderstorms to our south will fade overnight. Areas of fog will develop with light winds. Temperatures will stay warm all night with lows in the 70s.
Renewed chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon. Once again, some will be strong with heavy rain and wind. You can expect another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s.
Showers and storms will gradually fade after sunset Tuesday night, but we’ll keep a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm overnight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm as lows once again will only reach the mid-70s in many areas.
Wednesday will be hot and humid again with a slightly decreased scattered storm potential in the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 90s.
