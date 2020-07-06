FORECAST: Continued hot and humid with scattered storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered storms will largely fade by sunset this evening, but a few isolated downpours may keep going in spots through part of the overnight hours. A few patches of fog can’t be ruled out by Tuesday morning as lows only drop into the low to mid 70s.
Scattered storms return Tuesday afternoon as we continue to be under the influence of a weak low pressure system to our south. Highs will be in the lower 90s once again.
Showers and storms will gradually fade after sunset Tuesday night, but we’ll keep a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm overnight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm as lows once again will only reach the mid 70s in many areas.
Wednesday will be hot and humid again with a slightly decreased scattered storm potential in the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 90s.
