FORECAST: A hot and humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for another hot and humid day as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again this afternoon; some storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.
Scattered showers and storms stick around this evening before fading after sunset. We'll keep a small chance for an isolated shower overnight, otherwise, partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Temperatures fall into the low 70s.
Tuesday will be yet another day of scattered afternoon and evening storms. The summer heat remains with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Evening showers and storms will gradually fade after sunset Tuesday night, but we'll keep a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm overnight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm as lows once again will only reach the low 70s.
Temperatures stay hot through the rest of the workweek as we watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.
