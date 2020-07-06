Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 numbers in Ky. over 4th of July holiday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Monday afternoon on new COVID-19 cases reported over the 4th of July holiday weekend.
In a statement released by the governor’s office, updates were given for the first time since Friday, July 3 and provides three days of COVID-19 data.
“I hope everyone’s Fourth of July weekend was filled with safely celebrating the founding of our great nation,” Beshear said. “As we face the unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s comforting to know Americans have faced great threats in the past and have passed the test of humanity. Now is our time to do the same.”
Starting with Saturday, July 4, Kentucky health officials reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
Sunday, July 5 had an additional 280 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky. No new deaths were reported.
268 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Kentucky to 17,152.
“While the day-to-day reported cases fluctuate somewhat, our numbers have been holding remarkably steady even as other states have experienced sharp increases,” Beshear said. “We can stay on this plateau and hopefully move to a steady decline in cases only if we follow the guidelines for social distancing, hand-washing, wearing cloth face masks and limiting our exposure to crowds. We also need to get tested regularly and to answer the call when contact tracers reach out with information.”
There were eight new deaths reported in Monday’s numbers, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 to 593.
“Even knowing that our response in Kentucky is rightly being recognized nationally for keeping COVID-19 in check, we need to remember this is still a deadly virus,” the Governor said. “These eight Kentuckians were unique and loved individuals whose families and communities are hurting. Let’s honor them by recommitting ourselves to keeping one another safe.”
At least 435,471 tests for coronavirus have been administered in the state. In addition, 4,785 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The update also announced that Gov. Beshear again extended an executive order prohibiting price gouging within Kentucky. The governor’s office said anyone with information about unfair sales practices is asked to call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at (888) 432-9257 or file a complaint online.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
