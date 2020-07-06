2 injured, 1 critical in shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are injured following a shooting reported in the Jacobs neighborhood Monday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 8:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of Lafayette Drive.
Officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to University Hospital. The male victim is in critical condition, and the female victim sustained non-serious injuries.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.