Ironman Louisville canceled for 2020, will not return in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ironman Louisville has announced that the 2020 triathlon event has been canceled and will not return in 2021.
A press release from Ironman Louisville states that the event, originally scheduled for October, has been canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ironman Louisville said the decision was made based on the direction and recommendations of local health officials and authorities with safety of the community being the top priority.
In addition to this, organizers have said that the event will not return to Louisville in 2021.
Officials are currently working to discuss options on future Ironman events within Kentucky.
All athletes registered for this year’s event will be sent an email with further information.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.