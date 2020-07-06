Kentucky State Fair announces Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From country to hip hop to metal, every type of music fan will be happy with the lineup this year at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series at The Kentucky State Fair.
Thursday, August 20 Josh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney
Friday, August 21 Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd
Saturday, August 22 Riley Green with special guest TBA
Sunday, August 23 The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan
Monday, August 24 Zach Williams with special guest Cain
Tuesday, August 25 P.O.D. with special guest Through Fire
Wednesday, August 26 Home Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers
Thursday, August 27 Jackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters
Friday, August 28 Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne
Saturday, August 29 The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs
Sunday, August 30 Cory Asbury with special guest We the Kingdom
For more information on all the musical acts, click here.
All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the Kentucky State Fair August 20-30. Fair tickets go on sale July 6 at Ticketmaster and select Kroger locations.
- Advance admission is $7
- Advance parking is $5
- Ride wristbands are $20 through Kroger.
There will be Healthy at Work changes to the fair concerts, to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
● Increasing the footprint of the concert area from 1.9 to 5.19 acres.
● Reduce the capacity to 42% of the 2019 capacity.
● Several projector screens will be added to allow for an extended seating area.
● Spacing of concert seating will go from 32 inch rows to 6 feet rows and 10 feet cross aisles.
● Concert area will be set up to comply with social distancing guidelines.
