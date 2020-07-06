Kentucky woman finds rattlesnake under wheelchair seat

MURRAY, Ky (AP) - A woman travelling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart store discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday.
Murray police said the woman looked down to see the snake underneath her and was still in the chair when police arrived.
“She couldn’t move, and I guess that was from being scared,” Officer Chris Garland said. “Come to think of it, I probably would’ve froze too.”
Police helped the woman out of the chair and got the snake on the ground.
Garland said officers tried to find someone who could take the snake, but ended up having to kill it.
