1 killed in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Dixie Highway Monday afternoon.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that around 3:50 p.m., the driver of a Chevy Camaro was attempting to make a left turn onto Dixie Highway from Shipley Lane. The driver failed to yield and a truck traveling southbound on Dixie Highway hit the Camaro.
Mitchell said the driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
The driver of the truck, a Ford F-150, was not hurt.
