1 killed, 1 in critical condition after 4-vehicle Elizabethtown crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and one person is in critical condition after a crash involving four vehicles Monday afternoon in Elizabethtown.
Officer Chris Denham with the Elizabethtown Police Department told WAVE 3 News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on South Mulberry Street near Magnet Drive when a Ford car traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting a Toyota truck and a GMC SUV. The Toyota overturned and hit a Chevy truck that was also traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Ford, a 19-year-old man whose identity has not been revealed, was transported via EMS to Hardin County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was traveling alone.
The driver of the GMC SUV, who was also traveling alone, was airlifted to UofL Hospital where they were last reported to be in critical condition.
The driver of the Toyota, along with a passenger, and the driver of the Chevy were not hurt.
Denham says the deceased victim’s identity will be released Tuesday afternoon.
