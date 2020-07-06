Long lines at Bowman Field as 90-day license extension order ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Imagine having to spend your lunch break in line at the DMV.
That was the reality of one man as he waited in line for hours at the Bowman Field driver’s license branch Monday. 17-year-old Riley Harp was a witness as she also waited in the DMV line for hours.
“Everybody was kind of having each others back, and trying to make fun of it,” Harp said. “Some people were playing charades in line.”
While most people know the ins-and-outs of going to DMVs, Harp was just looking forward to getting her driver’s license. Little did she know, she would be one of many needing motor vehicle services.
“There’s been a couple of people who got really hot and had to go sit out on the curb,” the 17-year-old added.
That’s due to many people needing to renew their license before July 7, the last day for the 90-day permit, license and ID renewal grace period.
Alide Alcegaire and her daughter Marlene also spent much of their afternoon in line because Marlene and her twin needed to renew their permits before Tuesday.
“We hope they can open more places,” Alide expressed.
If your driver’s license or ID expiration date falls between March 18 and July 6, 2020, you do have 90 days from your expiration date to renew your license with no penalties.
Those with an expiration date of July 7, 2020 or after do not qualify for the emergency order extension.
