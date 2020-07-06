McConnell discusses next virus aid bill during visit to Dare to Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a stop in Louisville to thank workers the Dare to Care Food Bank, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was greeted by a small group of protesters with a drum outside of the building.
Inside, McConnell said the Senate will take up another Coronavirus relief bill, when they return to session later this month. It's a bill that McConnell expects to include liability from COVID-related lawsuits for businesses, schools and non-profits.
McConnell said one priority is funding to help get kids back into school this fall.
"Everybody knows we can't get back to normal without going back to school," McConnell said. "So that will be part of any package that I craft and we take up in the Senate for debate to do whatever we can to help help get America back to normal. And right at the top of the list is kids in school. Parents are literally petrified at the possibility of kids not being back in, and that affects jobs obviously."
McConnell says the bill will also include funding for jobs and healthcare.
Congressional democrats will demand the next aid package include direct funding for states and cities who’ve seen their budgets decimated by lost tax revenue, and COVID-related costs.
