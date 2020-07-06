3 Metro Park pools to reopen this week

Pool users must register to swim by calling Metro Parks Aquatics at (502) 897-9949, no more than seven days in advance. All three pools will have an initial maximum capacity of 45 swimmers per two-hour session (session 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and session 2 from 2-4 p.m.) for a total of 90 swimmers each day. General admission is $2 for each patron. Guests won’t have to pay to swim at Algonquin pool, but they will still have to register. Admission was paid by Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey. “It’s the right thing to do,” said Dorsey. “We know this year has been difficult and we want to remove as many barriers as we can. This is one more thing that will move us in the right direction.”