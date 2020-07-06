Moped driver dies following collision with Corvette

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died after a crash involving a Corvette and a moped.
It happened near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Bannon Crossing Drive at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the moped driver was going north on Bardstown when the Corvette struck him from behind.
The man on the moped was taken to UofL Hospital, where he died a short time later. His name has not been released.
It’s not clear if the Corvette driver will face charges.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.