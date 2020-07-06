Oldham County Schools plan to stick with Aug. 12 start date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County School District announced it still plans to start the new school year on Aug. 12.
“We will be ready to welcome students back into our buildings at that time,” Superintendent Greg Schultz wrote in a letter to parents last week. “Of course, if the environment of the pandemic in our area changes between now and then, that could change, but we continue to press on with that August 12 date.”
Schultz also wrote that Oldham County Schools will follow the guidance laid out in Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy At School plan.
Classes will be scheduled at regular times instead of rotating students in for in-person learning.
Schultz said a committee is “developing a Virtual Learning Academy. Details on that and the rest of our reopening plan will be released later this month.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.