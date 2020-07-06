Quadriplegic college student’s stolen wheelchair-accessible van has been found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A college student last week put up a $1,000 reward for the safe return of her wheelchair-accessible van.
Ashley “Boo” Williams moved to Louisville six months ago, hopeful that spinal cord injury research could offer promising results.
Last week, WAVE 3 News reported her van was stolen from a Louisville parking garage. She estimated its worth at about $115,000.
But Sunday, Williams posted on Facebook that police officers told her they found it ditched on some railroad tracks.
Someone ripped out the wiring, damaged the van, and took all of her belongings that were inside.
Williams’ friends and family started a GoFundMe campaign to purchase a new van if the missing one is never found.
