Residents of Newburg senior living community fed up after string of apparent shootings nearby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents at Jefferson Crossings in Newburg, which is just off Fern Valley Road, are pleading for help, saying their senior living community has been the site of several shootings in the last month.
”They told me this was a safe place, gated and everything. That’s one reason I moved here,” Billie Joe Scottland, a Jefferson Crossings resident, said Monday. “Within the last month, nowhere feels safe anymore.”
Several people like Scottland told WAVE 3 News they need their experiences shared because they don’t like what they’ve had to live through. Some said management at Jefferson Crossings has been slow to make them feel safe.
“Somebody is shooting over here at this building,” Laura Prestileo said, referencing a building on the property where seniors older than age 55 live.
”I’m always watching over my shoulder,” another resident named Debbie explained. “I don’t usually go outside, but now I won’t go outside; but that’s about it, it’s too scary now.”
On the front of one building, near the third-floor window, two holes, seemingly from bullets, are visible on the panels. Another hole is visible on the window itself.
Lloyce Jefferson says many people who live at the complex are handicapped or just aren’t able to quickly move out of the way of danger should a bullet fly through a unit.
“The last guy, his window was hit. He can’t walk, hardly,” she said. “He’s in a chair.”
Jefferson and her neighbors say the change in the environment they’ve experienced isn’t what anyone signed up for when they signed their lease agreements. They say the complex’s management team has not acknowledged their concerns.
In a statement, the management company for Jefferson Crossings, LDG Development, says they’re going to continue to work with the Louisville Metro Police Department to gather information on any recent shootings on or near their property.
The full statement can be read below:
“Although the recent incidents currently being investigated by LMPD have occurred off site at a neighboring location, the safety and well being of our residents is always our top priority. That is why we are and will continue to work with law enforcement throughout their investigation; and are considering other measures we can put in place to further protect our this community.”
