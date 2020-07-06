StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

We have already had the hottest day of the year recently (95°) and more heat like that will take place for the rest of the week. The only way to stop that heating, or interrupt it, will be in the form of scattered thunderstorms. These are the ones that can cause us more problems than more organized thunderstorm days. Partly due to their quick development and randomness. That tends to catch many off guard and outdoors. So please be weather-aware the next few days (any t-storm chance day really) as the risk remains for intense lightning strikes, torrential rainfall and even hail in some cases. For the thunderstorms that “collapse”, there is a risk for quick burst of strong winds that can do tree damage.
A cold front will attempt to move through over the weekend with slightly better t-storm coverage and perhaps a benefit of a brief drop in temperatures and humidity.
However, a significant heat wave is lurking down the road. The video covers that as well today.
Have a Goode One!
