‘Summer of Strong’ legislative speaker series to combat gun violence during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A speaker series aimed at combating gun violence kicked off Monday.
The ‘Summer of Strong” legislative speaker series was started by the Whitney/Strong Organization.
Whitney Austin founded the organization after being shot 12 times during the Fifth Third Bank mass shooting in Cincinnati.
In recovery, Austin co-founded Whitney/Strong to advocate for responsible gun ownership.
The series will feature conversations about gun violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first ‘Summer of Strong’ speaker series on Monday afternoon featured Julie Raque Adams, Kentucky State Senator, Dr. Sheila Schuster, Licensed Psychologist and Executive Director of the Advocacy Action Network and Rashaad Abdur-Rahman, Executive Advisor of the KY Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.
Austin will interview different legislative speakers in the series that will run through October.
