Three Metro Park pools to reopen this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three more outdoor pools will reopen this week. Louisville Parks and Recreation announced Monday morning that Fairdale pool will open on Tuesday. Algonquin and Sun Valley will open on Thursday.
All three pools will be open two days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More pools may open this summer if Parks and Recreation is able to hire more lifeguards. If you’re interested in working as a lifeguard, click here.
Pools will follow Kentucky state Healthy at Work requirements. Pool guests are asked to practice proper social distancing and good hand hygiene. Visitors are encouraged to come wearing their swimsuits, as access to changing areas will be extremely limited. There will be no furniture allowed on the pool decks to encourage social distancing.
Pool users must register to swim by calling Metro Parks Aquatics at (502) 897-9949, no more than seven days in advance. All three pools will have an initial maximum capacity of 45 swimmers per two-hour session (session 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and session 2 from 2-4 p.m.) for a total of 90 swimmers each day. General admission is $2 for each patron. Guests won’t have to pay to swim at Algonquin pool, but they will still have to register. Admission was paid by Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey. “It’s the right thing to do,” said Dorsey. “We know this year has been difficult and we want to remove as many barriers as we can. This is one more thing that will move us in the right direction.”
For the summer outdoor pools schedule, click here.
- Nelson Hornbeck Park (Fairdale) 709 Fairdale Road, 40118
- Algonquin Pool 1614 Cypress Street, 40210
- Sun Valley Pool 6505 Bethany Lane, 40272
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.