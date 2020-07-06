Three more community pools to reopen in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Parks is taking the locks off the gates at some of the city’s community pools. Fairdale, Sun Valley and Algonquin pools are all set to open at different points this week following a delay to the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Metro Parks Aquatic Supervisor Keith Smith told WAVE 3 News the preparation took months and required constant communication with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
“We had to think a lot, you know,” Smith said. “The Governor handed down a mandate and then we had to do an opening plan. We had to submit a plan on how we were going to open.”
The plan contains a new set of pool rules. To start, only 45 people will be allowed in the water at any given time. All swimmers must maintain proper social distancing, and reminders have been painted around the pool.
Swimmers must also call the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center to make a reservation in order to be allowed entrance. The number is (502) 897-9949.
The pools will have two sessions that swimmers can sign up for. The first is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Smith said the hour-long break will allow a cleaning crew to thoroughly sanitize the pool and locker room areas.
“We want to make sure that everyone is safe but we want them to have fun,” Smith said.
Smith said the Fairdale pool required other maintenance, including fixing leaks and painting the pool. He told WAVE 3 News the cost of that maintenance was around $100,000. He said the money will be well worth it.
“If you were to say what it cost to run a facility and what we get back from that, it doesn’t compare,” Smith said. “The comparison is what the community receives from it.”
The Fairdale pool will be open on Tuesday, the Sun Valley pool will be open on Wednesday, and Algonquin’s pool will be open on Thursday. The pools will alternate the weekend days.
