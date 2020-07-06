USO Louisville Metro Lounge now open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new lounge to honor our nation’s service members opened at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Monday.
The USO Louisville Metro Lounge will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The lounge will intend to expand its operations to seven-days-a-week with additional hours in the near future.
The USO of central and southern Ohio said they hope it will serve as a home away from home for troops and their families as they travel the globe in defense of the nation.
Service members will find free snacks and coffee, as well as TVs, video game systems and free Wi-Fi to connect with loved ones.
“It’s those little things that help us so much and you don’t think about it until you’re here and you’re going through it,”Fort Knox Garrison Command Sgt. William Fogle said.
30,000 service members and families are expected to visit the USO at Louisville Airport every year.
